The Hunt: Inside the plot to kidnap two sitting governors

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 14, 2020, 6:08 PM

This week we learned that anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during the same June meeting in Ohio, where they plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, former State Department Counterterrorism agent, details how the plot evolved.

Scott Stewart, former State Department Counterterrorism agent, on the plot to kidnap two governors

