On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the U.N.’s al-Qaida-Taliban-ISIS monitoring team, said it would be a mistake to disregard them.
The Hunt: Are international terror groups still a threat to the US?
September 2, 2020, 2:29 PM
