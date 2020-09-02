CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC tourism takes deep hit | Montgomery Co. to delay Phase Three | Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
The Hunt: Are international terror groups still a threat to the US?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

September 2, 2020, 2:29 PM

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the U.N.’s al-Qaida-Taliban-ISIS monitoring team, said it would be a mistake to disregard them.

Fitton-Brown: Their strength really is in their resilience (WTOP's J.J. Green)

