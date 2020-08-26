CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DOJ wants data on care home deaths | What's with the updated testing advice? | Latest coronavirus test results
The Hunt: Could a hotly contested presidential election lead to domestic terrorism? 

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

August 26, 2020, 8:30 PM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, Vice President of TorchStone Global said we should prepare for the possibility of left- and right-wing extremist violence if the election result don’t go their way.

The Hunt: Aug. 26, 2020 (J.J. Green)

