The Hunt: Could a hotly contested presidential election lead to domestic terrorism? 

Violent extremism from the far right or left could be possible in the U.S. if this election does not go their way. Hear more on this week's edition of "The Hunt with National Security Correspondent J.J. Green."

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, Vice President of TorchStone Global said we should prepare for the possibility of left- and right-wing extremist violence if the election result don’t go their way.

