On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, Vice President of TorchStone Global said we should prepare for the possibility of left- and right-wing extremist violence if the election result don’t go their way.
The Hunt: Could a hotly contested presidential election lead to domestic terrorism?
August 26, 2020, 8:30 PM
