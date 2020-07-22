CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
The Hunt: Teen girl becomes hero after standing up to Taliban

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 22, 2020, 8:04 PM

A teenage girl is now a hero in Afghanistan after she picked up an AK-47 and fought off a Taliban attack, killing two militants with the weapon her father taught her to use before he was killed by the terrorist group.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Barnett Koven, lead counterterrorism researcher with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, based at the University of Maryland, said there will likely be consequences.

The Hunt, July 22, 2020

J.J. Green | National Security News | World News

