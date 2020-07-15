CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What about Va. high school athletics this fall? | DC to extend emergency order | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Iran promises…

The Hunt: Iran promises retaliation for cyber attacks, terrorism likely

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 15, 2020, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a string of attacks on its weapons systems and nuclear facilities, Iran is warning that it will retaliate.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Torchstone Global vice president Scott Stewart says terror attacks are very probable.

download audio
Torchstone Global's Scott Stewart says Iran terror attacks are possible

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up