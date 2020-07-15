The Hunt: Iran promises retaliation for cyber attacks, terrorism likely

Torchstone Global vice president Scott Stewart tells WTOP's J.J. Green that Iranian terror attacks are very probable.

After a string of attacks on its weapons systems and nuclear facilities, Iran is warning that it will retaliate.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Torchstone Global vice president Scott Stewart says terror attacks are very probable.

Torchstone Global's Scott Stewart says Iran terror attacks are possible

