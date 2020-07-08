The Hunt: Do terrorism de-radicalization programs work?

In this week's edition of "The Hunt," J.J. Green chats with a counter-extremism expert on the effectiveness of one de-radicalization program.

Khairi Saadallah, the 25-year-old Libyan refugee arrested after a terror attack that left an American dead in the U.K., was involved in a so-called de-radicalization program.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project explains how the program works.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler on Saadallah's involvement on a de-radicalization program

