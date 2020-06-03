The Hunt: Domestic terror attack took place during George Floyd protests

J.J. Green speaks with Scott Stewart, of Torchstone Global, on why the killing of a Federal Protective Service officer was classified as "domestic terrorism."

Listen now to WTOP News

During the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a Federal Protective Service officer was killed in Oakland, California.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Scott Stewart, vice president at Torchstone Global, explains why the killing was classified as “domestic terrorism.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Scott Stewart, Torchstone Global, on why killing of Oakland Federal Protective officer was 'domestic terrorism'

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.