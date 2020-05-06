Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Americans captured…

The Hunt: Americans captured in Venezuela in alleged coup

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

May 6, 2020, 6:19 PM

Two U.S. citizens were among a group Venezuelan authorities say were 13 terrorists captured in connection with an alleged failed plot to topple the government.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt, Scott Stewart, a vice president at the security firm Torchstone Global, explains what happened.

download audio
May 6, 2020 | ‘This was a pretty amateurish attempt’ (Scott Stewart, Torchstone Global, with WTOP’s J.J. Green)

