The Hunt: Americans captured in Venezuela in alleged coup

Two Americans were among a group Venezuelan authorities say were 13 terrorists captured in connection with an alleged failed plot to topple the government. A security professional tells WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green what happened.
On this week’s edition of The Hunt, Scott Stewart, a vice president at the security firm Torchstone Global, explains what happened.
May 6, 2020 | ‘This was a pretty amateurish attempt’ (Scott Stewart, Torchstone Global, with WTOP’s J.J. Green)
