The Hunt: AQAP leader believed to be killed in US drone strike; still no confirmation

There have been reports this week that the head of Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, one of the most dangerous terror groups in the world, was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 25.
President Donald Trump retweeted stories about it. But no U.S. officials will confirm it.
On this week’s edition of The Hunt, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that confirmation is complicated.
