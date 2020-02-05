Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: AQAP leader…

The Hunt: AQAP leader believed to be killed in US drone strike; still no confirmation

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

February 5, 2020, 6:24 PM

There have been reports this week that the head of Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, one of the most dangerous terror groups in the world, was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 25.

President Donald Trump retweeted stories about it. But no U.S. officials will confirm it.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that confirmation is complicated.

February 5, 2020 | “We have a problem of leadership” in Al Qaida (Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green)

aqap jj green The Hunt

