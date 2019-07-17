Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: The fight…

The Hunt: The fight against terrorists in a period of ‘uncertainty’

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 17, 2019, 9:14 PM

Terrorists and governments that are fighting against them are both in a bit of a quandary.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, says both are trying to figure out what life after the ISIS caliphate will be like.

