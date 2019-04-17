The Hunt: The designation of the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization

The US government recently designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp as a foreign terrorist organization. On this edition of The Hunt with WTOP NSC JJ Green, Alirezah Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the designation is long overdue.

The U.S. government recently designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp as a foreign terrorist organization.

On this edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Alirezah Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said the designation is long overdue.

'This designation should have been done long ago' Alirezah Jafarzadeh with WTOP's J.J. Green | https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/THE-HUNT-APR-17-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.