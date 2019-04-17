202
The Hunt: The designation of the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP April 17, 2019 6:42 pm 04/17/2019 06:42pm
The U.S. government recently designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp as a foreign terrorist organization.

On this edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Alirezah Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said the designation is long overdue.

'This designation should have been done long ago'

Alirezah Jafarzadeh with WTOP's J.J. Green | April 17, 2019

