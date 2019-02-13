202
The Hunt: US-led coalition strikes a mosque used by ISIS fighters

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP February 13, 2019 5:38 pm 02/13/2019 05:38pm
WASHINGTON — The U.S.-led military coalition battling ISIS in Syria launched a precision strike on a mosque this week in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

And in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, professor Dean Alexander, the director of the homeland security research program at Western Illinois University, explains why that happened.

Status of ISIS 'a mixed bag'

Professor Dean Alexander with WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

Dean Alexander isis J.J. Green National News National Security News The Hunt
