The Hunt: US-led coalition strikes a mosque used by ISIS fighters

The U.S.-led military coalition battling ISIS in Syria launched a strike on a mosque this week in the Middle Euphrates River Valley. Professor Dean Alexander of Western Illinois University explains why that happened in this week’s edition of The Hunt.

WASHINGTON — The U.S.-led military coalition battling ISIS in Syria launched a precision strike on a mosque this week in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

And in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, professor Dean Alexander, the director of the homeland security research program at Western Illinois University, explains why that happened.

Status of ISIS 'a mixed bag' Professor Dean Alexander with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/THE-HUNT-FEB-13-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

