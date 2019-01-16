The Hunt: ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack killing 4 Americans in Syria

Four Americans, two US troops and two contractors, were killed in Syria Wednesday after an ISIS suicide attack in the city of Manbij. On this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP's National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Ken Pollack, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute says, there are many unknowns in this situation.

