The Hunt: ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack killing 4 Americans in Syria

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP January 16, 2019 5:56 pm 01/16/2019 05:56pm
This frame grab from video provided by Hawar news, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria (ANHA), shows the damaged restaurant where explosion occurred near a patrol of the U.S.-led coalition, in Manbij town, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. A Syrian war monitoring group and a local town council say an explosion has taken place near a patrol of the U.S.-led coalition and that there are casualties. (ANHA via AP)

WASHINGTON — Four Americans, two US troops and two contractors, were killed in Syria Wednesday after an ISIS suicide attack in the city of Manbij.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Ken Pollack, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute says, there are many unknowns in this situation.

