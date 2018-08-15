The Hunt: London terror attack a reminder that we were warned in advance

This week's attack is evidence that ISIS and its influence is still significant. And former Europol director Rob Wainwright recently told WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that something was expected.

Rob Wainwright, former director of Europol https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/THE-HUNT-AUG-15-jgr-WEB-.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — The terror attack in London this week is a stark reminder that ISIS and its influence is still significant.

Recently on The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, former Europol director Rob Wainwright warned that it was coming.

