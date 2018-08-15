202
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: London terror…

The Hunt: London terror attack a reminder that we were warned in advance

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP August 15, 2018 7:19 pm 08/15/2018 07:19pm
Share
Police recover the car that crashed into security barriers from the scene outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster in London, Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. The driver was taken into custody, as police flooded central London streets and cordoned off the city's government district Tuesday, in what authorities are treating as an act of terrorism. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Rob Wainwright, former director of Europol

Download audio

WASHINGTON — The terror attack in London this week is a stark reminder that ISIS and its influence is still significant.

Recently on The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, former Europol director Rob Wainwright warned that it was coming.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
J.J. Green j.j. green National News National Security News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500