Dave Dildine's Snowzilla Gauge in the snow. Dave Dildine's Snowzilla Gauge in the snow. The D.C. region is gearing up for the potential of a significant winter storm this weekend, with “major” snow accumulations in the forecast.

How many inches will we get? That’s the question on everyone’s mind and WTOP is taking your best prediction!

Enter WTOP’s Snowzilla 2026 Contest for a chance to win Dave Dildine’s “Snowzilla Gauge.”

Guess the snow total expected at Reagan National Airport as recorded by the National Weather Service this weekend, from Saturday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 26, and you could win WTOP Traffic reporter and weather enthusiast Dave Dildine’s own handmade “Snowzilla Gauge” — signed by the man himself.

Follow the steps below to submit your prediction:

Download or open the WTOP News App available on Apple and Android

Login or register within the app.

Tap your profile icon in the top left OR click the hamburger menu (the three bars on the left corner), go to Rewards & Contest and c lick on the WTOP Snowzilla 2026 Contest.

Enter your Snowzilla prediction. Guesses should be in tenths of an inch. Ex. “1.2” for 1.2 inches or “4” for 4 inches – for a chance to win! Enter now through 4:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23.

One entry per person. Players will submit their guess through the app before the deadline to be entered. In the event of a tie, WTOP will choose one winner randomly.

For official contest rules, click here.

Good luck!