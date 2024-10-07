WTOP’s new app keeps you in the know, on the go

Here at WTOP, we are always working on new ways to better inform you, help you navigate your day and empower you to make decisions affecting your daily life. With the newly relaunched WTOP News app, we hope to accomplish just that.

With the newly relaunched WTOP News app, we hope to accomplish just that.

Whether you are a new user (download the iOS or Android app now!) or have been a longtime reader recently prompted by your mobile device to download the latest version, you’ll find that the new app is even easier to browse!

Thanks to a clean, streamlined interface, getting to the news you need is faster and easier. You still get breaking news front and center, and our award-winning local news coverage at the swipe of a finger. Now, you can conveniently curate your own reading list with your favorite stories, save articles to read later, and share them with your friends and family.

We’ve also enhanced the listen live experience on our app. Press the “Live Radio” button, which you’ll now see front and center in the bottom navigation bar, to launch WTOP’s 24/7 livestream of our radio program (that’s right, you don’t have to be in your car to listen). The app also allows you to listen live while reading more about the stories you hear, and you can even continue to listen live while browsing other apps on your device.

Best of all, you will now be able to make all that time you are listening count towards rewards and special sweepstakes we run from time to time.

We’ve also added a traffic widget right on the home screen showing you the latest traffic incidents in the area, so you can save time on your commute. You can quickly switch to the traffic screen on the app and see even more detail. The WTOP Traffic Team is still the force of nature powering the traffic alerts, so you know you are getting the D.C. region’s most customized traffic updates available.

Speaking of forces of nature: Simple visuals on the weather screen now make getting the weather forecast, set to your preferred location, a breeze. I would say the weather radar and live conditions map are a breath of fresh air, but they have been a staple on the WTOP News app we know you love. And you’ll never be caught out in the cold when you set your alerts to get weather, closings & delays, and traffic notifications sent right to your phone. These are now even easier to set up too. Click on Alerts in the bottom navigation bar and select which push notifications you would like to receive from WTOP.

Take the new WTOP News app for a spin and let us know what you think. We have now made it easier than ever for you to connect with the WTOP newsroom. You can send us a news tip, ask a question about a story or ad, or report a traffic incident simply by hitting the Feedback button in the bottom nav. The Feedback tool makes it easy to send us a message, voicemail or even a video! We’ll also be using this tool from time to time when we want you to weigh in on the radio – asking for your thoughts on a range of topics.

All of the messages you send via the Feedback tool go directly to me and other members of the WTOP team. We see them immediately and try to respond as quickly as possible. That’s part of WTOP’s longstanding promise to our listeners and readers and that legacy prevails today.

WTOP continues to evolve our news offerings and platforms to serve you better. I hope you check back every time you need to know what’s going on around you.

Giang Nguyen

Digital News Director

Email me

