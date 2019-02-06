WATCH: How WTOP moved an entire radio station overnight

You’ve most likely heard by now that WTOP has moved. But how did a whole radio station make the transition while continuously broadcasting around the clock?

WASHINGTON — You’ve most likely heard by now that WTOP has moved from its longtime home on Idaho Avenue in Northwest D.C. to new digs on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland. But how did a whole radio station make the transition while continuously broadcasting around the clock?

The switch-over happened the night of Saturday, Feb. 2. Watch the video below to see WTOP anchors Sarah Jacobs and Kyle Cooper usher in a new era for WTOP. WTOP Technical Operations Manager Brian Oliger also goes into detail on how the switch was made — and believe it or not, there wasn’t a big lever involved in the process!

