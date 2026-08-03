As Colombia prepares for presidential inauguration, outgoing leader doubles down on fraud claims

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s outgoing President Gustavo Petro on Monday reiterated claims of fraud in the nation’s June election,…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s outgoing President Gustavo Petro on Monday reiterated claims of fraud in the nation’s June election, which his party lost narrowly to conservative leader Abelardo de la Espriella.

In an hourlong presentation to journalists, Petro claimed that results from thousands of tally sheets were manipulated by programmers after vote counts were transmitted to the headquarters of Colombia’s national registrar, the agency in charge of organizing the elections.

The accusations of fraud have been dismissed by international observers as well as electoral authorities in Colombia, which declared in late June that conservative lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella won the election, defeating Petro ally Ivan Cepeda by 250,000 votes. De la Espriella will begin a four-year term on Friday after he is sworn into office in a joint session of Congress.

Petro, a longtime critic of Colombia’s political establishment, has refused to acknowledge the results of the June presidential election. On Monday, the outgoing president accused electoral authorities of running an “obscure” election manipulated by foreign powers, and said that officials did not provide metadata for tally sheets that were scanned and posted on a public website, where citizens can check the results of every voting center in the country.

“We are facing a profound institutional problem,” Petro said. “And it’s the inauguration of an illegitimate president.”

Under Colombian law, there is little Petro can do to stop de la Espriella from being sworn into office this week because the conservative leader’s victory has already been certified by electoral judges.

However, analysts say that Petro’s claims of electoral fraud could undermine de la Espriella’s legitimacy among some voters and further polarize the nation’s politics.

Cepeda has said he will organize a series of protests against the incoming president, and will not acknowledge him as Colombia’s leader until de la Espriella meets several conditions that include renouncing his dual U.S. citizenship.

Petro, a former member of a rebel group, earlier Monday also urged people in rural areas to form committees he described as “liberation guards” that could resist the actions of military detachments that, according to him, are allied with local mafia groups.

Andres Macias, a political-science professor at Colombia’s Externado University, said that Petro’s statements could help “justify the use of weapons by civilians” in areas that have already been affected by conflicts between the Colombian military, drug traffickers and rebel groups.

Petro said Monday he feared being “extracted” from Colombia after he steps down from office to become an opposition leader and continues to make claims that Colombia’s election was rigged.

“I’ve been told to behave well,” Petro said. “But as a democrat I cannot accept this electoral fraud.”

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