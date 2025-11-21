New Jersey sets April 2026 special election as Sherrill resigns House seat ahead of inauguration

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill resigned from her seat in the U.S. House and the…

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill resigned from her seat in the U.S. House and the current governor on Friday set special election dates to fill her position for next year.

The resignation was expected ahead of her inauguration as the state’s 57th governor on Jan. 20. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set the primary for Feb. 5 and the special general election for April 16.

There are already more than half a dozen Democrats vying to succeed Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th District, which she’s represented since winning election in 2018. At least one Republican is running.

The district, which includes parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties in northern New Jersey, had long been held by Republicans but became increasingly friendly to Democrats during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Sherrill won the governorship earlier this month, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli by double digits in a state that hadn’t elected the same party to the governorship three straight times in six decades.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.