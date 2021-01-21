CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
University president in Maryland offers inaugural poet a job

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 8:03 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The president of a historically Black university in Maryland was so captivated by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s poem during President Joe Biden’s inauguration that he offered her a job on Twitter.

Morgan State University President David Wilson praised Gorman’s performance Wednesday and asked her to join the school as a poet-in-residence.

He told The Baltimore Sun he was glued to the TV while Gorman spoke, and is genuine about the offer. Gorman, a native and resident of Los Angeles, is the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. Her inauguration poem, “The Hill We Climb,” has received wide acclaim.

