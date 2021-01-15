INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Inauguration News » Trump to leave Washington…

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Inauguration News

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up