Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration outfit wins the internet

Jose Umana

January 20, 2021, 3:25 PM

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Sure, stars like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez wowed in fashion-forward outfits for their performances at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, but the real style icon was none other than Sen. Bernie Sanders, at least by social media’s standards.

The Vermont senator’s winter outfit caught the eyes of millions around the world during the inauguration broadcast. Sanders, attempting to stay warm in the windy D.C. weather, wore a beige parka and brown mittens to go with his medical mask.

However, his oversized mittens really stole the show. From their snazzy patterns to cozy-warm appeal, the mittens were a social media hit, especially with Sanders following pandemic protocols.

The mittens have a back story: Seven Days Magazine reported in January 2020 that Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, made mittens for all the teachers in her daughter’s day care, which included Sanders’ daughter-in-law, and included a pair for the senator.

They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The mittens caught so much attention during his campaign that a @BerniesMittens Twitter account was made in their honor.

To complete the look, Sanders wore his trademark parka, seen by millions in his presidential campaign videos. Social media users quickly recognized the iconic jacket and marveled at its appearance at the inauguration.

Some Twitter users took the time to come up with fun comparisons, as well as test their Photoshop skills to make Sanders the meme to represent Wednesday’s events.

“Bernie” was trending on Twitter throughout the inauguration thanks to his fashion choices.

The senator has yet to respond to all the fun but one thing was clear: He looked very warm.

Oh, and if you really needed it, Bobblehead also apparently loved Sanders’ viral fashion moment, and it’s on pre-sale for $25 online at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store.

