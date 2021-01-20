Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration outfit wins the internet

The real style icon of President Joe Biden's inauguration was none other than Sen. Bernie Sanders, at least by social media's standards.

Sure, stars like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez wowed in fashion-forward outfits for their performances at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, but the real style icon was none other than Sen. Bernie Sanders, at least by social media’s standards.

The Vermont senator’s winter outfit caught the eyes of millions around the world during the inauguration broadcast. Sanders, attempting to stay warm in the windy D.C. weather, wore a beige parka and brown mittens to go with his medical mask.

Caption Bernie Sander’s look today pic.twitter.com/Dfqp6T7wGL — Brett Snyder (@brett_snyder_) January 20, 2021

However, his oversized mittens really stole the show. From their snazzy patterns to cozy-warm appeal, the mittens were a social media hit, especially with Sanders following pandemic protocols.

The pose. The mittens. The social distance. pic.twitter.com/kwHH7AzZY8 — Vulture (@vulture) January 20, 2021

The mittens have a back story: Seven Days Magazine reported in January 2020 that Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, made mittens for all the teachers in her daughter’s day care, which included Sanders’ daughter-in-law, and included a pair for the senator.

They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece.

The mittens caught so much attention during his campaign that a @BerniesMittens Twitter account was made in their honor.

To complete the look, Sanders wore his trademark parka, seen by millions in his presidential campaign videos. Social media users quickly recognized the iconic jacket and marveled at its appearance at the inauguration.

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Some Twitter users took the time to come up with fun comparisons, as well as test their Photoshop skills to make Sanders the meme to represent Wednesday’s events.

some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed to stand on line at the post office. pic.twitter.com/tVgFQisnWy — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 20, 2021

“Bernie” was trending on Twitter throughout the inauguration thanks to his fashion choices.

The senator has yet to respond to all the fun but one thing was clear: He looked very warm.

This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DmsFXuWQgG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 20, 2021

Oh, and if you really needed it, Bobblehead also apparently loved Sanders’ viral fashion moment, and it’s on pre-sale for $25 online at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store.