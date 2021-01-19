CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Correction: Biden-Inauguration story

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 3:58 PM

Biden_Inauguration_Rehearsal_14662 On the East side of the U.S. Capitol, a piece of tape marks the name McConnell as people participate in a rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool
Biden_Inauguration_Rehearsal_39243 U.S. Marine Corps. stand in the doorway between damaged Capitol doors during a rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool
Biden_Inauguration_Rehearsal_72512 Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool
APTOPIX_Biden_Inauguration_Flags_81050 Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Biden_Inauguration_Flags_27543 State flags including the Tennessee state flag, in front, are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Biden_Inauguration_Flags_20740 Flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Biden_91687 President-elect Joe Biden participates in a National Day of Service event at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, with his daughter Ashley Biden, and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, left, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Biden_00519 President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves after participating in a National Day of Service event at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Biden_12847 President-elect Joe Biden participates in a National Day of Service event at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, with his daughter Ashley Biden, right, and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, left, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Biden_Inauguration_09541 Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a story January 18, 2021, about the inauguration, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 200,000 small flags displayed on the National Mall were placed there to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans killed in the coronavirus pandemic. The flag were designed to represent people who couldn’t come to the inauguration, not COVID deaths.

