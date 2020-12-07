CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Delaware congresswoman will co-chair inauguration committee

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 9:00 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will serve as co-chair of the inauguration committee for President-elect Joe Biden.

The News Journal reports that Biden’s transition team made the announcement on Monday.

Blunt Rochester is a longtime friend of the Biden family.

She served on the committee that helped choose Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be Biden’s running mate.

Blunt Rochester said in a statement that the inauguration “will reflect President-elect Biden’s profound empathy for others, commitment to uniting the country, and relentless optimism for our future.”

The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20.

It will not look like those of years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

