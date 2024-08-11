Man killed after his motorcycle strikes a truck in Howard Co.

A man was killed in Laurel, Maryland, after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck early Saturday morning.

Police in Howard County said the man was riding a motorcycle north on Washington Boulevard, just past Lynn Buff Court, in Laurel shortly after 4 a.m., when he hit a truck making a left turn onto southbound Washington Boulevard, according to a news release.

The man died at the scene, according to police. Passengers inside of the truck were not injured.

Police said that Washington Boulevard was closed for more than three hours on Saturday morning as crews worked at the scene. The ultimate cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Approximate location of Saturday morning’s motorcycle collision in Laurel:

