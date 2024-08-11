Live Radio
Home » Howard County, MD News » Man killed after his…

Man killed after his motorcycle strikes a truck in Howard Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 11, 2024, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed in Howard County, Maryland, after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck early Saturday morning.

Police in Howard County said the man was riding a motorcycle north on Washington Boulevard, just past Lynn Buff Court, in Laurel shortly after 4 a.m., when he hit a truck making a left turn onto southbound Washington Boulevard, according to a news release.

The man died at the scene, according to police. Passengers inside of the truck were not injured.

Police said that Washington Boulevard was closed for more than three hours on Saturday morning as crews worked at the scene. The ultimate cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Approximate location of Saturday morning’s motorcycle collision in Laurel:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up