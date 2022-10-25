RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Woman killed in I-95 collision that closed southbound lanes for hours

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 25, 2022, 1:15 PM

A collision early Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland, killed a woman, and then one of the drivers involved was struck by a passing vehicle following that deadly crash.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. just north of Maryland Route 100 in Howard County. Maryland State Police believe a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear-ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, causing both to lose control.

The collisions shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 for hours.

Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from the Mazda and died at the scene, police said. Four other passengers were not injured.

The driver of the Porsche, 46-year-old Morgan Charles Kelly II of Columbia, left his vehicle after the crash, then was hit by a 2019 Honda Odyssey while trying to cross I-95. He was taken to a Baltimore trauma center for treatment.

The map below shows the area of Tuesday morning’s collision.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer.

