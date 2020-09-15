Off-duty Hyattsville police officer indicted for assaults, brandishing gun at teens

Prosecutors claim 29-year-old Mitchell Joseph Lowery of the Hyattsville Police Department was involved in an argument with teens while off-duty at an apartment complex pool.

An off-duty Hyattsville, Maryland, police officer has been indicted on charges of assault and brandishing a gun while allegedly arguing with a group of teenagers at a Howard County apartment complex’s pool.

Prosecutors claim 29-year-old Mitchell Joseph Lowery, a private first class with the Hyattsville Police Department, was involved in an argument with teens while off-duty at a pool in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia on July 13.

“It is alleged that during the argument, Lowery brandished a handgun to the teenagers,” prosecutors said in a news release. Hyattsville police were made aware that Lowery was under investigation for assault, and immediately suspended him from duty.

Lowery was indicted on Sept. 2 by a Howard County grand jury, on seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of using a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence. The statutory maximum for a first-degree assault conviction is 25 years in prison.

He was released on bond according to court records, pending his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Oct. 16.