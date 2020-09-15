CORONAVIRUS NEWS: LabCorp supplying 2K more tests per week in DC | Inova testing blood donations for antibodies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Howard County, MD News » Off-duty Hyattsville police officer…

Off-duty Hyattsville police officer indicted for assaults, brandishing gun at teens

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

September 15, 2020, 7:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An off-duty Hyattsville, Maryland, police officer has been indicted on charges of assault and brandishing a gun while allegedly arguing with a group of teenagers at a Howard County apartment complex’s pool.

Prosecutors claim 29-year-old Mitchell Joseph Lowery, a private first class with the Hyattsville Police Department, was involved in an argument with teens while off-duty at a pool in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia on July 13.

“It is alleged that during the argument, Lowery brandished a handgun to the teenagers,” prosecutors said in a news release. Hyattsville police were made aware that Lowery was under investigation for assault, and immediately suspended him from duty.

Lowery was indicted on Sept. 2 by a Howard County grand jury, on seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of using a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence. The statutory maximum for a first-degree assault conviction is 25 years in prison.

He was released on bond according to court records, pending his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Oct. 16.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up