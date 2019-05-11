202
Animals rescued from ‘poor conditions’ at Howard Co. welfare facility

Howard County Animal Control officers removed more than 100 animals from the county’s Animal Welfare Society in Columbia, Maryland, Friday after a citizen tip about poor conditions inside the facility.

Cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and birds were found in “unacceptable conditions,” said Howard County police in a news release. Many of the animals appeared to be in poor health.

A concerned citizen contacted animal control on Thursday, citing overcrowding, foul odor and lack of cleanliness at the facility on the 8500 block of Davis Road.

The animals were taken to the Animal Control facility to receive veterinary evaluations and care. Animal control will determine which ones are healthy enough to be adopted.

The animal control facility is accepting donations of food, bedding and monetary contributions to help with the care of the animals. Donations can be dropped off at the facility at 8576 Davis Road.

