3rd charged in fatal shooting of Laurel teen during drug deal

By Jack Moore November 3, 2017 1:40 pm 11/03/2017 01:40pm
WASHINGTON — A third teen has been arrested and charged in the slaying of a 14-year-old last weekend in Laurel, Maryland, police said Friday.

Howard County police said 15-year-old Melvin Jacome, of Hyattsville, has been charged with murder and assault in the killing of 14-year-old Xavier Young. Police say Young was shot Oct. 28 during a drug deal on North Laurel Road and died two days later.

Jacome is one of three teens charged as adults in Young’s shooting.

Earlier this week, Luis Gerardo Ordonez, 19, and Francisco J. Rodriguez, 16, both of Laurel, were charged as adults with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Police said Friday the attempted murder charges were in the process of being upgraded to murder.

The teens were involved in coordinating a drug deal at around 11 p.m. Oct. 28 when an “unknown altercation” broke out, police said in news release. A shot fired from a car window struck Young, police said.

