14-year-old boy critically injured after being shot in Laurel

By Reem Nadeem October 29, 2017 9:50 am 10/29/2017 09:50am
WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old Odenton, Maryland, boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Laurel Saturday night.

Police, who were already in the area for an unrelated call, heard a gunshot just after 11 p.m. They found the victim in the 9000 block of North Laurel Road.

Police say they were not able to find any suspects after searching the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

