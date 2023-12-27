Where DC-area residents can dispose their Christmas trees and holiday decorations

With the holiday season coming to a close, D.C.-area residents will have to take down their Christmas trees and decorations. Here’s where to get rid of them.
DC
The District’s Department of Works will begin collecting holiday trees and greenery from Jan. 3 through March 2. D.C. residents can leave their trees at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday:
- 201 Bryant Street in Northwest
- 2700 South Capitol Street in Southeast
- Guy Mason Recreation Center on 3600 Calvert Street in Northwest
Maryland
Anne Arundel County
In Anne Arundel County, Christmas trees and wreaths are considered yard waste so they will be picked up before 6 a.m. on the curb during yard waste collection. It’s a year-round process. Officials are asking residents to cut very tall trees in half so they can fit into the contractor’s truck.
Charles County
In Charles County, residents can leave their Christmas trees at the following locations through Jan. 7:
- Billingsley Road Recycling Center on 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf
- Breeze Farm Recycling Center on 15950 Cobb Island Road in Cobb Island
- Calvary Gospel Church on 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf
- Charles County Courthouse on Talbot Street in La Plata
- Gilbert Run Park Recycling Center on 13140 Charles Street in Charlotte Hall
- Pinefield Park on Pinefield Road in Waldorf
- Piney Church Road Mulch Facility on Piney Church Road in Waldorf
- Pisgah Recycling Center on 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata
- Route 5 Park N’ Ride on Mattawoman-Beantown Road in Waldorf
- Radio Station Road, which is across from Laurel Springs Park in La Plata
- Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park off of Ruth B. Swan Drive in Bryans Road
- St. Nicholas Drive off of St. Nicholas Drive in Waldorf
Frederick County
In Frederick County, residents can leave their Christmas trees at the following locations through Jan. 22 but must remove all decorations such as lights, ornaments and tree stands:
- Ballenger Creek Park (second parking lot on the left) on 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick
- Eyler Road Park (fenced area on the right) on 30 Eyler Road in Thurmont
- Kemptown Park (lower left parking lot) on 3456B Kemptown Church Road in Monrovia
- Point of Rocks Ruritan Club (left side of parking lot) on 1637 Ballenger Creek Pike in Point of Rocks
- Reichs Ford Road Yard Waste Recycling Site on 9031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick
- Remsburg Park (first parking lot on the left) on 7408 Holter Road in Middletown
Howard County
Merry Mulch season is coming back to Howard County and run through Jan. 20. Residents with curbside yard trim collection can leave their tree for pickup on their yard trim collection day.
Here’s where to leaves your trees at:
- Alpha Ridge Landfill on 2350 Marriottsville Road in Marriottsville
- Cedar Lane Park on 5081 Cedar Lane in Columbia
- Clarks Ace Hardware on 10325 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City
- Kendall Hardware on 12260 Clarksville Pike in Clarksville
- Old Circuit Court Upper Parking in Ellicott City
- Rockburn Park on 5400 Landing Road in Elkridge
- Savage Park on 8400 Fair Street in Savage
- Schooley Mill Park on 12975 Hall Shop Road in Highland
- Western Regional Park on 14800 Carrs Mill Road in Woodbine
Residents can still recycle their Christmas trees beyond Jan. 20, but only at the Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Montgomery County
In Montgomery County, trees are accepted year-round during its curbside yard trim recycling collection. Residents can leave their trees on the curb by 7 a.m. on their recycling collection day.
If you have an artificial tree and county-provided trash service, then you can request a bulk trash service for your tree.
Prince George’s County
In Prince George’s County, residents with county-provided yard trim collection can leave their Christmas trees on the curb by 6 a.m. on Mondays from Jan. 8 through Jan. 29.
They can also leave their trees at the Public Convenience Center on Brown Station Road in Upper Marlboro. It is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.
Virginia
Alexandria
In Alexandria, residents who have trash collection services can leave their Christmas trees on the curbside by 6 a.m. between Jan. 2 through Jan. 31.
Arlington
In Arlington, residents can leave their Christmas trees on the curb by 6 a.m. from Jan. 2 through Jan. 12 on their usual trash collection day. Those trees will be handled at curbside as part of the county’s year-round yard waster collection.
Those who don’t have regular curbside pickup can leave their trees to the Solid Waste Bureau’s Earth Products Yard in Shirlington. They can dial 703-228-5000 to schedule a weekday appointment from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are required to show evidence of residence in Arlington.
Fairfax County
In Fairfax County, residents can leave their Christmas trees on the curbside as it’ll be collected from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15. They can also schedule for a brush pickup after Jan. 15.
The Park Authority said that residents can leave their trees at the I-66 Transfer Station or the I-95 Landfill Complex.
Loudoun County
In Loudoun County, residents with curbside recycling services can contact with their homeowners association, town office or private waste collectors for tree recycling information.
Residents can also leave their trees at these locations until mid-January:
- Claude Moore Park (use Loudoun Park Lane entrance, follow Loudoun Park Lane until it ends) on 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling
- Franklin Park on 17501 Franklin Park Drive in Purcellville
- Game Protective Association on 16 South Berlin Pike in Lovettsville
- Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Dropoff Center on 21101 Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg
- Meadows Pool Parking Lot on 42920 Center Street in South Riding
Prince William County
In Prince William County, as part of its yard waste collection program, residents can leave their cut Christmas trees on their scheduled yard waste collection day during the first two full weeks of January.
Residents may also drop off their trees at the following locations during their hours of operation:
- Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) on 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville (This drop-off area is in the parking lot and outlined with safety cones next to the building. It is only operational from Dec. 26 until Jan. 13)
- The Compost Facility on 13000 Hansen Farm Road in Manassas
- The Prince William County Landfill on 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas