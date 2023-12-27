Where DC-area residents can dispose their Christmas trees and holiday decorations

With the holiday season coming to a close, D.C.-area residents will have to take down their Christmas trees and decorations. Here's where to get rid of them.

DC

The District’s Department of Works will begin collecting holiday trees and greenery from Jan. 3 through March 2. D.C. residents can leave their trees at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday:

201 Bryant Street in Northwest

2700 South Capitol Street in Southeast

Guy Mason Recreation Center on 3600 Calvert Street in Northwest

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

In Anne Arundel County, Christmas trees and wreaths are considered yard waste so they will be picked up before 6 a.m. on the curb during yard waste collection. It’s a year-round process. Officials are asking residents to cut very tall trees in half so they can fit into the contractor’s truck.

Charles County

In Charles County, residents can leave their Christmas trees at the following locations through Jan. 7:

Billingsley Road Recycling Center on 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf

Breeze Farm Recycling Center on 15950 Cobb Island Road in Cobb Island

Calvary Gospel Church on 11150 Berry Road in Waldorf

Charles County Courthouse on Talbot Street in La Plata

Gilbert Run Park Recycling Center on 13140 Charles Street in Charlotte Hall

Pinefield Park on Pinefield Road in Waldorf

Piney Church Road Mulch Facility on Piney Church Road in Waldorf

Pisgah Recycling Center on 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata

Route 5 Park N’ Ride on Mattawoman-Beantown Road in Waldorf

Radio Station Road, which is across from Laurel Springs Park in La Plata

Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park off of Ruth B. Swan Drive in Bryans Road

St. Nicholas Drive off of St. Nicholas Drive in Waldorf

Frederick County

In Frederick County, residents can leave their Christmas trees at the following locations through Jan. 22 but must remove all decorations such as lights, ornaments and tree stands:

Ballenger Creek Park (second parking lot on the left) on 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick

Eyler Road Park (fenced area on the right) on 30 Eyler Road in Thurmont

Kemptown Park (lower left parking lot) on 3456B Kemptown Church Road in Monrovia

Point of Rocks Ruritan Club (left side of parking lot) on 1637 Ballenger Creek Pike in Point of Rocks

Reichs Ford Road Yard Waste Recycling Site on 9031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick

Remsburg Park (first parking lot on the left) on 7408 Holter Road in Middletown

Howard County

Merry Mulch season is coming back to Howard County and run through Jan. 20. Residents with curbside yard trim collection can leave their tree for pickup on their yard trim collection day.

Here’s where to leaves your trees at:

Alpha Ridge Landfill on 2350 Marriottsville Road in Marriottsville

Cedar Lane Park on 5081 Cedar Lane in Columbia

Clarks Ace Hardware on 10325 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City

Kendall Hardware on 12260 Clarksville Pike in Clarksville

Old Circuit Court Upper Parking in Ellicott City

Rockburn Park on 5400 Landing Road in Elkridge

Savage Park on 8400 Fair Street in Savage

Schooley Mill Park on 12975 Hall Shop Road in Highland

Western Regional Park on 14800 Carrs Mill Road in Woodbine

Residents can still recycle their Christmas trees beyond Jan. 20, but only at the Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Montgomery County

In Montgomery County, trees are accepted year-round during its curbside yard trim recycling collection. Residents can leave their trees on the curb by 7 a.m. on their recycling collection day.

If you have an artificial tree and county-provided trash service, then you can request a bulk trash service for your tree.

Prince George’s County

In Prince George’s County, residents with county-provided yard trim collection can leave their Christmas trees on the curb by 6 a.m. on Mondays from Jan. 8 through Jan. 29.

They can also leave their trees at the Public Convenience Center on Brown Station Road in Upper Marlboro. It is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

Virginia

Alexandria

In Alexandria, residents who have trash collection services can leave their Christmas trees on the curbside by 6 a.m. between Jan. 2 through Jan. 31.

Arlington

In Arlington, residents can leave their Christmas trees on the curb by 6 a.m. from Jan. 2 through Jan. 12 on their usual trash collection day. Those trees will be handled at curbside as part of the county’s year-round yard waster collection.

Those who don’t have regular curbside pickup can leave their trees to the Solid Waste Bureau’s Earth Products Yard in Shirlington. They can dial 703-228-5000 to schedule a weekday appointment from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are required to show evidence of residence in Arlington.

Fairfax County

In Fairfax County, residents can leave their Christmas trees on the curbside as it’ll be collected from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15. They can also schedule for a brush pickup after Jan. 15.

The Park Authority said that residents can leave their trees at the I-66 Transfer Station or the I-95 Landfill Complex.

Loudoun County

In Loudoun County, residents with curbside recycling services can contact with their homeowners association, town office or private waste collectors for tree recycling information.

Residents can also leave their trees at these locations until mid-January:

Claude Moore Park (use Loudoun Park Lane entrance, follow Loudoun Park Lane until it ends) on 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling

Franklin Park on 17501 Franklin Park Drive in Purcellville

Game Protective Association on 16 South Berlin Pike in Lovettsville

Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Dropoff Center on 21101 Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg

Meadows Pool Parking Lot on 42920 Center Street in South Riding

Prince William County

In Prince William County, as part of its yard waste collection program, residents can leave their cut Christmas trees on their scheduled yard waste collection day during the first two full weeks of January.

Residents may also drop off their trees at the following locations during their hours of operation: