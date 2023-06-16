If you're on a budget and aren't sure what to get a dad in your life, here are 10 cheap Father's Day gift ideas that may be a good fit.

1. Rufus Teague — Big Box O’ Rub Variety Pack — Premium BBQ Rubs

Cost: $36.99 on Amazon

This gift is perfect for the dad who is always cooking up something tasty. The Big Box O’ Rub comes in a stylish box that contains five spices made with natural ingredients, including a fish, meat, spicy meat, steak and chicken rub.

But how do they taste? With 794 ratings, the pack has a 4.8-star average rating.

One reviewer bought this gift for Father’s Day last year and says, “I purchased this box as a gift for my husband for Father’s Day. He loved it. He has used them with some oil as a marinade, dry as a rub and mixed into sour cream and Greek yogurt as a sauce.”

2. The Dad Joke Button

Cost: $19.99 on Amazon

Every dad needs a lineup of corny jokes to keep on deck. This button will make sure there’s never a shortage. It’s small (3.7 x 3.66 x 1.93 inches) but comes fully loaded with batteries and more than 50 dad jokes. The Dad Button is sure to get a laugh, and maybe a few groans.

3. Man Crates Jerky Tie

Cost: $39.99 on the Man Crates website

The Man Crates Jerky Tie is a tie-shaped box filled with 10, five-ounce flavored bits of beef jerky. The dad in your life will likely think you bought him a tie — until he opens the box. The flavors include root beer, habanero, whiskey maple and more.

4. Chemical Guys Complete 11-Piece Car Wash and Detailing Shine Kit

Cost: $49.99 on Napa’s website

Does your dad still enjoy hand washing his car or truck? Get him all he needs to clean and protect the inside and outside of his beloved ride. This kit includes a bucket, lid, microfiber towel, body wash and wax, interior cleaner and protectant, wheel cleaner and more.

5. USA Flag Leather Patch Hat

Cost: $30 at Byward Outfitters

Could a dad in your life use a new hat? Byward Outfitters offers a six-panel hat with a mesh back, snap-back closure and full-grain leather American flag patch. You can choose from a variety of colors including black, charcoal, navy, heather gray, moss and brown.

6. Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag

Cost: $16.99 on Amazon

Are you shopping for a dad who loves outdoor adventures? The Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag will keep his valuables dry whether he’s fishing, kayaking, camping, at the beach or doing something else where water’s involved. With an impressive 26,700 ratings, the bag has a 4.8-star rating. Reviewers say it’s easy to clean, plus it’s durable and it floats.

7. BenShot Pint Glass With Real Golf Ball

Cost: $25.99 on Amazon

If your dad loves golf, consider a high-quality, pint glass with a new Titleist golf ball embedded in the side. It looks as if a ball was hit into the glass and got stuck — something a golf-loving dad can marvel at while enjoying a cold one after 18 holes.

8. PONPUR Whiskey Globe Decanter

Cost: $29.99 on Amazon

This decanter is a globe-shaped bottle etched with a world map. The globe is positioned at an angle on a cherry wood base and sealed with an airtight golden stopper. Inside the globe is a detailed antique ship. It has 458 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

9. Leatherman Rev Pocket Size Multitool

Cost: $49.95 on Amazon

Give your dad the gift of 14 tools he can fit in his pocket. The Leatherman multitool includes pliers, wire cutters, knife, package opener, ruler, Phillips screwdriver and more — and it comes with a 25-year warranty. Past buyers sing the Leatherman’s praises; it has 3,413 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

10. LcFun Waterproof Lighter

Cost: $11.99 on Amazon

Lighter technology has turned a corner and this gift is sure to pique the interest of many dads out there. The LcFun comes with a rechargeable lithium battery, so your dad won’t have to refill it with gas or butane. It’s also flameless, waterproof and windproof. It’s the perfect outdoor lighter and camping fire starter tool for the dad who loves the outdoors.

Update 06/14/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.