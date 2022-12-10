Holiday decoration competition winners light up Vienna’s streets

The Town of Vienna announced the winners in this year's holiday display contest in both residential and business categories.

The Town of Vienna, Virginia, announced the winners in its holiday decoration contest for the residential and business categories Friday, awarding several spectacular displays.

By popular vote, the community determined the residential winners to be:

The residents of 317 Patrick St. SW (first place)

The residents of 121 Casmar St. SE (second place)

The residents of 206 Center St. N (third place)

The first-place winners received a gift card from a local business and a 2022 Town of Vienna ornament.

The members of the Town Business Liaison Committee weighed in on the business entries. Bonus points were awarded to those including a caboose somewhere in their display, as a way to pay homage to Vienna’s railway history.

In the business decorating category, the winners were:

Pennywise Thrift Shop (first place)

Karin’s Florist (second place)

Vienna Paint and Decorating Company (third place)

Pennywise was awarded with an hour of the Town Mayor’s time; Mayor Linda Colbert is now on the hook to work as a guest employee at the thrift shop.

Finally, as determined by popular vote, the business winner of the people’s choice award went to Trace the Zero Waste Store.

This year saw a record number of votes cast, with more than 1,000 people voting in the contest, up more than 50% from the previous year, according to a release from the Town of Vienna.

The Town of Vienna has a holiday display map as well as images of all of this year’s entries on the town’s website.