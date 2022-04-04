RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
White House Easter eggs on sale

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 4, 2022, 12:11 PM

The wooden eggs used in the Easter Egg Roll are on sale. (Courtesy White House Historical Association)

The lottery to take part in the White House Easter Egg Roll is over, but the wooden eggs that will be used at the April 18 event are on sale.

The set of five eggs includes red, orange, yellow and purple eggs with an imprint of the White House South Portico decorated with Easter eggs and signatures of the president and first lady, as well as the Biden Blue egg, which features an Easter bunny imprint along with images of first pets Commander and Willow.

“The Easter Egg Roll is back on the White House lawn, and this year’s beautiful wooden White House Easter eggs are available to anyone who wants to take home a piece of White House history,” Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, said in a statement.

The set of five eggs is $39.95.

The Easter Egg Roll later this month is the first in-person egg roll of the Biden administration. Entries for the ticket lottery closed last week; winners will be notified Thursday.

