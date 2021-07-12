Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Holiday News » Backstreet Boys back in…

Backstreet Boys back in Las Vegas for a Christmas residency

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Everybody, Backstreet’s back — in Vegas.

The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December.

The band will be playing the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 11-Dec. 23. That’s the same place where they created the residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” from 2017 to 2018. Tickets start at $89.

The current line-up of the band includes Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson. Tickets go on sale July 16 with earlier access for fan club members.

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 and are best known for such hits as “I Want It That Way,” ″As Long as You Love Me” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Other music acts have done residencies in Sin City, including Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aeromsith, Boyz II Men, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up