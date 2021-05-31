MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Home » Holiday News » Huge American flag stolen…

Huge American flag stolen from California veterans cemetery

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a Southern California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend.

Les’ Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

The cemetery’s gates were closed at the time, Melnyk said.

Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet (7.6 meters by 9.1 meters), Melnyk said.

The crime “cannot detract in the slightest way from the honor and respect we pay on this Memorial Day to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Melnyk said.

Rebekah Adams, a volunteer at the Los Angeles National Cemetery Support Foundation, said it would be difficult to remove the flag that is usually handled by three people.

“It’s so sad and shocking something like this would happen on Memorial Day,” Adams said.

The cemetery dates to the late 19th century and is operated by the Veterans Administration.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Holiday News | Lifestyle News | National News

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up