Gallery: Weary world finally says goodbye to 2020 with muted festivities

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021! See how people around the world are ushering in the new year.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 01: A light display from the Harbour Bridge during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 01, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images for Auckland Unlimited) Getty Images for Auckland Unlimi/Dave Rowland Residents take pictures as they stand over the illuminated Napier Bridge on New Year’s Eve in Chennai on December 31, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/ARUN SANKAR People pose near a decoration on the New Years eve at a shopping mall in Mumbai on December 31, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/PUNIT PARANJPE TAIPEI, TAIWAN – JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Years Eve celebrations on January 01, 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) Getty Images/Gene Wang AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 01: Fireworks from the SkyTower during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 01, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images for Auckland Unlimited) Getty Images for Auckland Unlimi/Dave Rowland Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year’s Eve in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand and its South Pacific island neighbors have no COVID-19, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP) AP/Michael Craig Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this year authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) AP/Mark Baker People watch the sun sets at a beach in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP) AP/Kim Do-hun Christians attend a ‘Midnight Mass’ ahead of its usual timing due to a curfew amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic on the New Year’s eve at St. Xavier’s College Church in Ahmedabad on December 31, 2020. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/SAM PANTHAKY ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

So long and good riddance 2020 — and a cautiously optimistic hello to 2021. See how people around the world are ushering in the new year below, and keep checking back for photos from New Year’s Day celebrations across the globe as they happen.

Australia was among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its proximity to the International Date Line. It was a grim end to the year for New South Wales and Victoria, the country’s two most populous states, which are battling new COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.