Some now call it "Indigenous Peoples' Day." Others are still calling it "Columbus Day." And this year, they will all call it "October the 12th." This Monday will mean the usual array of closings and service changes around the D.C. area.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, which means federal offices are closed. That includes the U.S. Postal Service. Most banks are also closed.

Here are some more details of what you can expect in terms of what’s open, closed and different.

Transit

Maryland Transit Administration Commuter Bus: No service. Route 201 will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Montgomery County RideOn: Normal weekday schedule, with regular rates and hours. The commuter store will also be open.

MTA MARC train: R schedule on all three lines.

Virginia Railway Express (VRE): No service.

The Bus (Prince George’s County): Normal schedule.

Arlington ART: No service except for routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87, which will operate on Saturday schedules.

Fairfax Connector: Regular weekday service, but routes 231, 232, 335, 393, 394, 395, 396, 422, 432, 461, 494, 495, 556, 585, 599, 624, 634, 697, 698, 699, 724 and 985 will not run.

PRTC OmniRide: OmniRide Express buses will not run, but all other OmniRide buses — including OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express — will provide regular service.

D.C.

District government offices are closed, as will be DMV service centers and inspection station.

D.C. Public Schools will not have class on Monday

The D.C. Public Library will also be closed.

There will also be no trash or recycling collections. They will resume the next day.

Maryland

The state observes Columbus Day as a state holiday. State agencies will be closed, including all Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations.

Montgomery County

Virtual school day will proceed at Montgomery County Public Schools.

Normal trash collection/recycling.

Montgomery County Public Library will be closed for staff development day. But book drops are open. Holds to Go! — the library’s contactless holds-pickup service — resumes the next day.

Circuit court will be closed.

Prince George’s County

Howard County

Government offices, courts, animal shelter, 50+ centers and the Robinson Nature Center will be closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap services will be in effect, and the Alpha Ridge Landfill will be open.

Public school classes will be in session.

Library buildings remain closed, but contactless pickup of holds by appointment will be available at all six branches.

Charles County

Virginia

Columbus Day is a state holiday in the commonwealth.

Alexandria

Alexandria City Public Schools will have a professional development day. Asynchronous learning will not be required.

The Office of Voter Registration and Elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person absentee voting and voter registration.

Trash and recycling collections will be delayed one day for the week, beginning on Monday; the Household Hazardous Waste Electronic Collection Drop-off Center will be closed.

Parking enforcement will be suspended at metered spaces, residential permit-parking districts and other areas with posted parking time limits.

DASH bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The Lee Center (administrative offices) and Oswald Durant Center are closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Chinquapin, Charles Houston and Patrick Henry neighborhood centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Torpedo Factory Art Center will be open.

All Alexandria Libraries will be closed.

The Vola Lawson Animal Shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

The Alexandria Health Department, the Flora Krause Casey Health Center and the Teen Wellness Center at T.C. Williams High School will be closed.

Arlington County

Government offices and facilities are open.

Parking meters, however, will not be enforced.

Libraries will be open for pickups.

No classes for Arlington Public Schools students, due to professional learning for staff.

Trash and recycling pickup will operate on a regular schedule.

Fairfax County

Columbus Day is a county holiday.

Circuit court will be closed.

No classes at Fairfax County Public Schools, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Fairfax County Public Library branches will be closed.

No change to county trash-and-recycling pickup service.

RECenters will be open. Frying Pan Farm Park’s indoor arena and farm will be open, but its visitors center is closed. Colvin Run Mill and Sully historic sites will be closed. The E.C. Lawrence, Hidden Oaks, Hidden Pond and Huntley Meadows nature centers will be closed, as well Riverbend Park and Green Spring Gardens.

Falls Church

Most city government office and services — including in-person early voting — are closed.

No classes for Falls Church City Public Schools students in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. (It will be a professional day.)

Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be closed all day.

