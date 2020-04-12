Services move online as social distancing changes the way DC-area celebrates Easter

With in-person services canceled, many local churches turned to online streaming to mark the Easter holiday during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking live online, Rev. Bishop Michael Bruce Curry gave his sermon from an office during a full service that included views of empty pews in the National Cathedral, making Easter services look a little different this year.

“It doesn’t look like it, doesn’t smell like it, and it doesn’t really feel like it. But it’s Easter anyway,” Curry said.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory addressed the pandemic during the Archdiocese of Washington Easter Sunday liturgy streamed on YouTube.

“This year we may all feel that time has a lock on us as we restrict our movement to a confined space while we await the conquest of COVID-19,” Gregory said.

Adding to the Easter service cancellations was the popular 42nd annual traditional sunrise service at the Lincoln Memorial.

