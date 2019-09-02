Home » Holiday News » Saying goodbye to summer,…

Saying goodbye to summer, families spend Labor Day squeezing in last road trip

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

September 2, 2019, 4:13 PM

The Wilson family of Pennsylvania are on their way home from a music festival in North Carolina. (WTOP/Kristi King)
The Brioso family packs the car to head home to Laurel, Maryland. (WTOP/Kristi King)
Some motorists clogging D.C. area roads on Labor Day had the summer of 2019 in their rearview mirrors, but at least one family was still enjoying the feel of a holiday vacation.

“We’re just trying to get to D.C. to spend the day there,” said Omar Gonzalez, who stopped for a break at the Interstate 95 rest area in Dale City, Virginia, on Monday. “Just having fun with the family.”

Traveling in two vehicles, and with two dogs, the group comprising over a dozen relatives and friends hails from Newport News, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg in Virginia.

“It’s the last day of summer. We’re just trying to live summer to the fullest,” Gonzalez said.

Summer’s last hurrah ended early for the Brioso family of Laurel, Maryland. They were taking a break at the rest area after driving eight hours north from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Briosos had been evacuated due to Hurricane Dorian.

“Yes, our vacation got shortened a little bit,” mother Karen Brioso said. “So we had to get out of the hotel sooner than we expected.”

Brioso and her husband said that their journey thus far had been smooth with no big traffic tie-ups or problems. Their four children, including an infant, were cheerful and in good spirits despite an already long day that began before dawn.

The Brioso family of Laurel, Maryland, are heading home after being evacuated from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (WTOP/Kristi King)

Jim Dickerson’s trip was not as long as the Briosos’, but he was ready to call it quits on his outing to Lake Anna, Virginia, and drive back home to Pasadena, Maryland

“What’s on my mind? I want to get home. I want to get home, empty this trailer out and be done,” Dickerson said.

It’s been a long summer for Dickerson and his wife, who repeated “want to get home” sentiments from their truck’s passenger seat.

“We haven’t stopped. Every weekend we’ve done something … either in the camper, at the property down at the ocean, or out somewhere, nonstop,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson laughed as he said that going back to work would be “almost as a break.”

