Father’s Day falls on June 16. To give yourself plenty of time to find deals — and to make sure your online order arrives in time — it’s smart to start shopping now. There are plenty of early Father’s Day deals that are already live, whether you’re buying tools, books, clothing or outdoor gear.

Here are the best Father’s Day Sales for 2019:

23andMe

Give Dad the gift of knowing about his ancestors by buying him 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry kit. It’s 25% off until June 17, and this deal includes free gift wrapping. In addition to revealing your dad’s ancestry, this kit also reveals information about his health and inherited conditions.

Allen Edmonds

The Father’s Day sale runs through Father’s Day weekend and features up to $150 off shoes, ties, socks, valet boxes, shirts and more. Some of the biggest savings are on shoes, which can cost up to several hundred dollars per pair.

Barnes & Noble

If your dad is an avid reader, check out the Barnes & Noble Father’s Day sale. Leading up to the holiday, get 30% off select new releases and 20% off select other titles. Plus, with select purchases, you can get the book “Dad Jokes: Groan-Worthy Quips, Puns, and Almost-Funny Gags” for just $4.99 (usually $9.95). Dads of small kids can also enjoy a special Father’s Day story time event on June 15 at 11 a.m. at Barnes & Noble stores across the country. The event will feature a reading of “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss, as well as stickers and activity sheets for the kids.

Bass Pro Shops

The Father’s Day sale runs through June 16 and features up to 50% off a variety of outdoor supplies and gear. Some big-ticket items with big discounts include grills, coolers, trail cameras, hiking boots, travel bags and fishing equipment.

CafePress

Promo code JUNE2019 gets you 25% off your order until June 11. Father’s Day gifts include beer glasses, aprons and coffee mugs, as well as father-daughter and father-son T-shirt combos. If your dad has a sense of humor or pop-culture obsession, this is where to buy T-shirts that reference the TV show, superhero or specific dad joke with which he’s obsessed.

Fitbit

Use promo code DADSDAY2 to get up to $50 off select products and free two-day shipping. The sale ends June 15 and includes Versa watches, the Charge 3 fitness tracker and the Ionic GPS smartwatch.

Fogo de Chao

Give your dad the gift of a great meal. For every $125 e-gift card you buy through June 16, get a $25 bonus card e-gift card that can be redeemed June 17 to Aug. 29. Whether you pocket the bonus card or use it to treat Dad to dinner is up to you.

Gourmet Gift Baskets

Promo code DAD15 gets you 15% off your order until June 16. The Father’s Day selection includes a variety of gift baskets for beer lovers, sweets lovers and wine lovers.

Home Depot

Early deals, available until June 19, include 25% off select game tables and 25% off select massage chairs. Plus, until June 16, get a free select power tool when you purchase a $99 Ryobi battery kit. Home Depot is also known for discounting tool sets and power tools for Father’s Day, so keep an eye out online and in stores for the latest tool bargains as June 16 gets closer.

Lowe’s

Early deals include up to 40% off select tools and tool sets. This sale brings the cost of plenty of power tools from Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman and more to less than $100. Lowe’s will certainly roll out more deals as Father’s Day approaches, so look for more savings on tools, power equipment, grills and smokers.

Massage Envy

Get Dad a two-pack bundle of 60-minute massages for $120. The massages in this bundle include the Rapid Tension Relief enhancement, which is designed to reduce muscle aches and pains. Normally, one massage with this treatment would cost $100. This bundle can be bought through June 15, and the vouchers are usable between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Michael Kors

The well-timed semiannual sale runs until June 16 and gives shoppers an extra 50% off sale styles. The sale includes plenty of potential gifts for fashionable dads, including clothing, backpacks, duffel bags, pajamas, shoes and wallets.

Sperry

Get Dad a comfortable pair of boat shoes, sneakers or penny loafers from the Gold Cup collection and receive a free business card holder. Use code DAD until June 16 to get this freebie.

Sun & Ski Sports

The outdoor sporting goods store is offering a variety of deals that run until Father’s Day weekend. Highlights include up to 25% off bikes, bike components, bike clothing and up to 20% off select footwear.

Walmart

Click through from the homepage to the Father’s Day sale page. You’ll find discounts on smart home tech, grills, watches, footballs and wireless speakers. Check back as Father’s Day approaches for the latest deals. You have plenty of time to order, as Walmart offers free same-day in-store pickup and two-day shipping on many of these items.

