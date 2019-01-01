What’s open, what’s closed on New Year’s Day 2019

New Year's Day falls on a Tuesday, so government-run locations and transportation systems may not be open, or may be working on a different schedule.

WASHINGTON — New Year’s Day falls on a Tuesday, so government-run locations and transportation systems may not be open, or may be working on a different schedule.

See the list below to save some time this New Year’s Day.

Travel and transit

D.C. Department of Public Works will not enforce meter and residential parking limits. The District Department of Transportation does not require meter fees be paid on New Year’s Day.

Metrorail will run between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule. Bus service will also operate on a Sunday schedule. Off-peak fares are in effect, and parking is free for the at all Metro facilities.

There is no VRE service.

The Bus, in Prince George’s County, is not running.

ART buses 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will run on Sunday schedules. All other lines will not run.

Select Fairfax Connector routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. See the full list of operating routes here.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia departments of motor vehicles are closed.

Trash pickup

D.C. : Trash pickup scheduled for Tuesday will happen on Wednesday. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of both weeks. This applies to both once-a-week and twice-a-week collection neighborhoods.

: Trash pickup scheduled for Tuesday will happen on Wednesday. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of both weeks. This applies to both once-a-week and twice-a-week collection neighborhoods. Virginia : Arlington County trash collection is delayed by one day. Fairfax County trash collection is on a regular schedule.

: Arlington County trash collection is delayed by one day. Fairfax County trash collection is on a regular schedule. Maryland: To find out when your trash will be picked up in Montgomery County, click here for a chart. To find out when your trash will be picked up in Prince George’s County, click here. In Anne Arundel County, Monday collection that normally occurs on Tuesday will instead take place Wednesday. In Howard County, trash pickup will occur one day later than normally scheduled.

Other closings

Post offices are closed.

All area schools are closed.

Public libraries are closed.

Except for the National Gallery of Art, the Smithsonian museums are open — and barring an unlikely eleventh hour deal, Jan. 1 will be the last chance to see them before they shutter due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Most banks are closed. Contact your bank branch for more details.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.