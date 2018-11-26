Best holiday sales to shop besides Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The span of Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday is a deal-hunter's paradise. But if it's your nightmare (or you sat it out for another reason), there are still some days to find great savings during the holiday season.

These shopping holidays aren’t as buzzy or well-known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but they still offer plenty of deals on clothing, electronics, gifts and other products. Shop at these times to find the best prices on holiday gifts or other perks, such as free shipping.

Late Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday is becoming “Cyber Week,” with sales pushing later into the week after Thanksgiving. This year, for example, the Google Store is offering $300 off the Pixelbook through Nov. 28. Old Navy is extending its Cyber Monday sale, which offers 50 percent off sitewide, through Nov. 27. Plus, Home Depot and Lowe’s are running extra-long Black Friday deals on appliances through Nov. 29.

Watch for more Cyber Monday sales to get extended into the week after Thanksgiving.

Green Monday

Taking place on the second Monday of December, Green Monday is a lesser-known shopping day created by eBay more than a decade ago. The online retailer noticed an uptick in e-commerce around that day, due to shoppers trying to complete their shopping lists before it was too late to ship gifts.

EBay still holds a Green Monday sale. In 2017, it offered hourly deals during Green Monday. A flurry of other retailers generally hold sales on that day as well although they may not attribute their sales to Green Monday. Target joined in last year, offering $20 off for every $100 spent.

Free Shipping Day

If you’re an online shopper and missed the plethora of Cyber Monday free-shipping promos, Free Shipping Day is for you.

This promotional day, which takes place on Dec. 14 this year, was launched by a small-business owner back in 2008 to encourage more online purchases late in the season. Retailers that participate offer free shipping with no minimum order threshold and guarantee on-time Christmas delivery.

Around 1,000 merchants took part last year, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble and more. Note that some merchants may require you to use a promo code to get free shipping.

Once Free Shipping Day passes, your shipping options will become limited. Not only are you unlikely to find free-shipping promos after Dec. 14., but most merchants’ standard-shipping cutoffs for on-time Christmas delivery are around Dec. 14 this year. So consider Free Shipping Day your last-ditch online shopping day for 2018, unless you’re willing to pay for expedited shipping.

Super Saturday

The last Saturday before Christmas (Dec. 22 this year) has become known as Super Saturday in the retail world. It’s the day when last-minute shoppers flood stores and malls in search of gifts. Because most online retailers’ on-time-for-Christmas shipping cutoffs will have already occurred, Super Saturday is primarily a brick-and-mortar shopping day.

You won’t find the huge sales you’d have seen on Black Friday. However, last year, department stores, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, Sears and more, offered modest discounts, such as $10 off a purchase of a certain amount, generally $50 to $100.

Shopping on Super Saturday isn’t just a move for procrastinators. It can be strategic as well. Toy retailers, knowing the market for toys is about to evaporate, are likely to discount their stock of toys and games a few days out from Christmas.

Want to avoid the Super Saturday crowds and lines? Plenty of stores offer free in-store pickup if you order online. With retailers, including Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods, offering an automated pickup-kiosk experience, your Super Saturday shopping experience should be relatively painless.

After-Christmas Sales

You won’t be able to buy gifts in time for Christmas if you go this route. So consider after-Christmas sales an opportunity to pick up the things on your list that you didn’t receive. Last year, Amazon, Banana Republic, Big Lots, Dillard’s, Macy’s and many more offered as much as 75 percent off toys, games, clothing, housewares and more.

Shopping on the days immediately following Dec. 25 will also get you fantastic discounts (up to 80 percent off) on holiday decor, candy, ornaments, crafting items and box sets. So stock up on string lights and tinsel for next year and pick up holiday chocolates to enjoy on New Year’s Eve.