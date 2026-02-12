Community partnerships help power Inova’s Bloodmobile to meet urgent need

Inova’s Bloodmobile relies on strong community partnerships to meet rising demand for blood donations, says senior director Nicholas Lilly.

This content is sponsored by Inova Blood Donor Services

The time to give blood is now. Every day, Inova Blood Donor Services is looking for a minimum of 200 appointments to meet the need for blood across the Washington metropolitan region.

Nicholas Lilly, senior director of Inova Blood Donor Services, said it’s critical that community organizations, businesses, schools and others partner with Inova.

He shared how Inova’s fleet of Bloodmobiles helps meet the need during WTOP’s 2026 Get on Top of Your Health series.

How often can someone donate blood?

Lilly said whole blood donors can give every 56 days. Those donating platelets can donate every two weeks. Platelets are essential blood components that help stop bleeding and support healing.

“That particular product does have a much shorter shelf life,” Lilly said. “It’s only good for five days outside the body, and it’s in high demand.”

Platelets are essential for patients undergoing surgery and trauma care, during childbirth and cancer treatment, and in critical care settings.

Donors undergo an onsite screening before giving blood. Lilly said donors should plan to spend up to an hour at the Inova Bloodmobile, but the actual process of giving blood takes about 15 minutes.

“After the process is over, we’ll wrap them up, give some post-donation instructions, and then they’ll go over to the refreshment area where they’ll get a chance to have some snacks and wait for about 15 minutes, to make sure everything’s OK,” he said.

Lilly said even if someone is nervous donating for the first time, it’s knowing the difference they’re making that helps them overcome any fears.

“They may be thinking about who they’re going to help or who’s been impacted,” he said.

About the Inova Bloodmobile

The Inova Bloodmobiles are hard to miss. The giant RVs are colorful, bright and easy to spot on the road or at a donation location.

Lilly said each Inova Bloodmobile can accommodate up to eight donors at a time.

“Our team members who do phlebotomy can see two donors each, and then we’ve got a couple of screening booths inside where they do health histories, they’ll do their vital signs, review their medical history and behavioral history,” he said.

Bringing the bloodmobile to your area

Community partnerships are a key to meeting the demand for blood in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“We actually work with faith-based organizations, schools, government organizations, businesses — anyone under the sun,” he said. “We really depend on the community’s support to be able to help our patients.”

Lilly said the initial process usually takes between eight and 12 weeks. The Inova Bloodmobile will need about 40 feet of space to park. An account manager will do a site visit, go through a blood services agreement and may need to get a certificate of insurance. The blood drive will then be scheduled and marketed.

What happens to the blood after someone donates?

Lilly said blood collected during donation drives makes its way back to Inova’s facilities in Sterling, Virginia, where it is processed and tested for infectious diseases. Each product, whether it’s blood, platelets or plasma, is placed in temperature-controlled storage until use.

He said they have more than 30 emergency medical services partners in Maryland and Virginia.

Blood could quickly end up in ambulances, in hospitals and wherever it’s needed. Lilly said these donations truly save lives. The donations often help mothers during childbirth, cancer patients, during organ transplant surgeries and in other emergencies.

“One of the most impactful things that I tend to see is people coming in knowing that they’re going to be potentially helping someone within their community that might need it in emergency situations,” he said.

The need for blood is constant year-round, but certain periods are more critical. Donations often drop during winter storms and severe weather, making blood supplies especially urgent during these times.

“The products that are donated today will be made available tomorrow,” Lilly said, “but tomorrow, the need’s going to continue.”

To make a blood donor appointment or host an Inova Bloodmobile, visit Inova Blood Donor Services website now. And discover more ways to get on top of your health on WTOP.