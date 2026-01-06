No more cold clamps: How you can do your own pap smear at home

The Teal Wand is an FDA-approved device for at-home cervical cancer screening. It works like a tampon, allowing women to collect their own sample with support from a virtual medical provider.

New federal recommendations have expanded testing options for HPV, which can cause cervical cancer, and bring them right to your front door.

Women can still choose to get a pelvic exam at the doctor’s office, or they can now use a self-collection kit. HPV testing is the preferred cervical cancer screening method for women ages 30 to 65.

“HPV is the cause of cervical cancer, and anywhere from 95 to 99% of cervical cancer,” said Dr. Ebony Hoskins, section director of gynecologic oncology at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

On Monday, the Health Resources and Services Administration released the new cervical cancer screening guidelines. In an article published in JAMA, the administration said self-collection “is an important and innovative breakthrough in the fight against cervical cancer and has the potential to increase screening rates and save lives.”

The Teal Wand is an FDA-approved device for at-home cervical cancer screening. It works like a tampon, allowing women to collect their own sample and then turn it over to a laboratory for testing, with support from a virtual medical provider.

“The test is accurate. And with that test, patients who used it found it more satisfactory to have the test administered at home,” Hoskins said. “I felt more reassured that they have providers to help guide the patient on how to do it, what the results mean if they need any follow-up care.”

She recommended regular gynecological visits and talking to your physician, but said certain patients may benefit from an at-home test.

“There are some people who have anxiety about doing pelvic exams,” she said. “They have transportation issues that prohibit coming into the office.”

The Teal Wand costs $250, but insurance plans must cover the self‑collection kit starting Jan. 1, 2027.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 4,000 women die each year from cervical cancer in the U.S. and about 13,000 new cases are diagnosed. About 20% of cervical cancer occurs in women after the age of 65, an age when most women are no longer screened.

“It is very important to get tested and screened because cervical cancer is preventable,” Dr. Hoskins said.

There will be a Cervical Cancer Summit in D.C. at the end of January for patients, survivors, caregivers and advocates.