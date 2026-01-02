Red Cross hopes a chance to win Super Bowl tickets will encourage blood donations

To counter diminishing blood donations, which is typical for this time of year, the American Red Cross is offering a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

“All who come to donate with the Red Cross in the month of January will be entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl,” said Stephanie Babyak, with the Red Cross of the National Capital Region, which serves D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Whoever wins will also get roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations in the Bay Area. The game is scheduled for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Babyak said while the blood supply in the D.C. region is fairly stable right now, they want to stock up for a demand they know is coming in the weeks ahead.

“Every two seconds, someone needs blood or platelets for transfusions,” she said. “If someone has a car accident, the need is constant.”

Babyak said people who want give blood can go to the Red Cross website, enter their ZIP code and find a donation site nearby.

She said type O, A-negative and B-negative blood are most urgently needed.