Constant earbud use can create a ‘hot tub for inflammation’

If you wear earbuds for hours at a time, your ears could be taking in more than your favorite tunes. Dermatologists say constant earbud use creates the perfect environment for irritation and even a germ party in your ears.

“Wearing them for hours creates occlusion that can trap sweat, dead skin cells and bacteria under the skin,” said Dr. Adam Friedman, chair of dermatology at George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“When you plug the ear canal for long stretches, you create a warm, moist microenvironment — basically almost a hot tub for inflammation,” he said.

That cozy space can lead to clogged pores and pimples called “acne mechanica,” along with allergic reactions and bacterial or fungal infections, Friedman said.

Sweat can even erode protective coatings on earbuds, exposing skin to irritants.

“The longer the earbud is in, the sweat can erode away the protective coating, allowing for those potential allergens or irritants to get out and irritate the skin in your ear canal,” Friedman said.

Earbuds made of plastic, rubber or metal can also trigger allergic reactions in people who are sensitive to those materials, especially if they have eczema. And while buying from reputable brands with quality assurance can help, Friedman said the bigger issue is chronic use.

“That irritation, pain, itching is your skin telling you it needs that break,” he said.

So what can you do? Friedman’s advice is simple.

The first tip is to give your ears a five-minute break every hour to let your skin breathe. Second, clean your earbuds daily with alcohol or soap and water to remove sweat, oil and bacteria.

“If you are not cleaning them regularly, you are reintroducing that junk right back onto the skin,” Friedman said.

Mixing up your listening gear can help, too. Over-the-ear headphones or alternating between styles can reduce friction. And if you notice pain, itching or irritation, that’s the cue that it is time to take a break.

