Live Radio
Home » Health & Fitness News » How to avoid lower…

How to avoid lower back pain during the holidays

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

December 20, 2024, 7:23 PM

Traveling for the Holidays can be a pain, especially in the lower back

The holidays can be a pain … literally. Between wrapping gifts, hanging up decorations, packing your bags and spending hours in a car, the holidays can lead to a stiff back.

AAA is predicting nearly 120 million Americans will travel 50+ miles over the holidays this year, and 90% of them will be driving.

Before you spend hours driving, the experts at Stretch Zone in Bethesda, Maryland, will show you stretches you can do in the car while traveling. Plus, you will also see stretches you should do after you arrive at your destination. Watch the video to avoid giving yourself the unwanted gift of a herniated disc this season.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jimmy Alexander

Jimmy Alexander has been a part of the D.C. media scene as a reporter for DC News Now and a long-standing voice on the Jack Diamond Morning Show. Now, Alexander brings those years spent interviewing newsmakers like President Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney and Sean Connery, to the WTOP Newsroom.

jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up