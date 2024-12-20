How to avoid lower back pain during the holidays

The holidays can be a pain … literally. Between wrapping gifts, hanging up decorations, packing your bags and spending hours in a car, the holidays can lead to a stiff back.

AAA is predicting nearly 120 million Americans will travel 50+ miles over the holidays this year, and 90% of them will be driving.

Before you spend hours driving, the experts at Stretch Zone in Bethesda, Maryland, will show you stretches you can do in the car while traveling. Plus, you will also see stretches you should do after you arrive at your destination. Watch the video to avoid giving yourself the unwanted gift of a herniated disc this season.

