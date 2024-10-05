U. of Virginia researchers explore new ways to manage diabetes

UVA Health is launching clinical trials for a new way to manage Type 2 diabetes that doesn't rely on medications or weight loss.

UVA Health is launching clinical trials for a new way to manage Type 2 diabetes that doesn’t rely on medications or weight loss.

“We teach people how to control their blood glucose,” said Dr. Daniel Cox, professor of psychiatry and internal medicine at UVA Health.

The treatment, developed by Cox, increases a patient’s physical activity to lower blood glucose levels. It also identifies the foods that patients should avoid because they’re known to raise blood glucose.

“We encourage people to become more physically active after meals, walk their dog, go out for a walk with family members, do their outdoor chores, et cetera,” said Cox.

During upcoming clinical trials, volunteers will have their blood glucose levels monitored constantly so they can see the relationship between their physical activities, food choices and their glucose levels.

“The less their blood glucose level goes up in the first place, the less effort they have to engage in to bring it down, so people learn which foods push your blood glucose levels up a lot and which foods don’t push up your blood glucose levels at all,” said Cox.

Cox notes that foods like oatmeal and cold cereal “all push your blood glucose up exceedingly,” but scrambled eggs and plain yogurt are examples of dietary options that “don’t push your blood glucose level up much.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 38 million people in the United States have diabetes.

“Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90% of all diabetes,” Cox said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.