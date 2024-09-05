New World Health Organization report dismisses old fears around cellphones

Ever since cell phones came into widespread use, some have wondered if the energy emitted by them is hazardous to your health. The World Health Organization has put those fears to bed with a new report that says cell phone radiation does not raise the risk of brain of cancer.

Ever since cell phones came into widespread use in the 1990s, some people have wondered if the energy emitted by them is hazardous to your health. The World Health Organization has put those fears to bed with a new report that says cell phone radiation does not raise the risk of brain cancer.

Cellphones rely on radio frequencies (RF), which are electromagnetic waves, to connect the device to nearby cellphone towers.

The WHO said it reviewed 63 scientific studies from 22 nations generated between 1994 and 2022 that focused on people’s exposure to the RF waves from mobile phones. The review was commissioned by the WHO and is published in the journal Environment International.

The review concluded that there’s no increased risk of brain cancer from cellphone use, even for those who hold a cellphone to their heads while making calls and there’s no increased risk based on the number of calls a person makes.

The WHO said its review intended to assess the strength and quality of research on the subject.

People outside the Friendship Heights Metro station that were informed of the WHO’s findings offered reactions ranging from indifference to distrust.

“Does anyone really have faith in the headlines that our agencies and government officials actually drive home? … I tend to balk at most studies,” said Shane Young, of Bethesda.

“I would not say that it’s not possible, I think it could be possible because there are other things that we do on a daily basis that cause cancer — (the) sun causes skin cancer, inhaling secondhand smoke causes cancer,” said Lakeya, who did not provide her last name.

